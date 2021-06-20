NSW Blues team for State of Origin II

The New South Wales have announced their team to face the Maroons for State of Origin Game II.

The Blues comprehensively outplayed the Maroons in a record-breaking 50-6 triumph in the Ampol State of Origin series opener.





Blues team

Josh Addo-Carr (Melbourne Storm), Nathan Cleary (vc) (Penrith Panthers), Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Angus Crichton (Sydney Roosters), Dale Finucane (Melbourne Storm), Campbell Graham (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos), Apisai Koroisau (Penrith Panthers), Jarome Luai (Penrith Panthers), Liam Martin (Penrith Panthers), Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Junior Paulo (Parramatta Eels), Daniel Saifiti (Newcastle Knights), Tariq Sims (St George Illawarra Dragons), James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters), Brian To’o (Penrith Panthers), Tom Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders), Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers). Coach: Brad Fittler.





