PNG Council of Churches support COVID-19 vaccine program

THE Papua New Guinea Council of Churches (PNGCC) declared its support for the COVID-19 vaccination, following a one-day conference in Port Moresby on Thursday.

“We define ourselves as churches, living and working together for the common good of people and society, therefore we affirm our support for the COVID-19 vaccination and declare our trust in the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccination as a lifesaving tool which protects human from severe sickness and death due to COVID-19,” said the PNG Council of Churches in a statement issued on Friday.

Group photograph of the participants of the conference, themed “Am I my brother’s keeper”, organized by the PNG Council of Churches which comprises of seven mainline churches. Photo supplied

“Our affirmation is guided by the theology of ‘Love for Neighbours’ to reach out to others and the theology of ‘Liberation’ to reduce the suffering of our neighbours inflicted by the COVID-19 pandemic.’’

The churches recognize the 99 per cent reduction in COVID-19 deaths because of high vaccination rates in countries like Israel, United States and United Kingdom and that over two billion people all over the world have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Noting, that the PNG Council of Churches said it stated also that most of PNG’s health workers, essential workers, people with underlying illnesses and aged population are not turning en-masse for vaccination despite being more at risk of dying from the virus and also frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19.

The churches also note that a lot of misinformation is being circulated through the social media that is leading to hesitancy of the public to get the vaccine, thereby endangering the lives of millions of people in PNG. The churches also recognizes the negative social and economic impact that COVID-19 has caused in PNG resulting in the loss of lives and livelihood of Papua New Guineans.

Furthermore, the church leaders through PNGCC thoroughly examined the COVID-19 vaccination from the Christian theological, cultural, social, academic, medical and political perspectives, and have specifically analyzed the doubts and suspicions that were raised.

Based on this knowledge as well as from the information provided by trusted medical experts, the PNGCC has decided to adopt the five principles of the COVID-19 vaccination which are - Solidarity, Duty, Safety, Access and Communication:

• Solidarity: The PNGCC strongly affirm global and national call and support for protecting humankind and protecting the people from serious illness and deaths from COVID-19 infection and that these protective measures fully confirm with Christian principles.

• Duty: The PNGCC accepts that this is the duty of all persons who are eligible for immunization to join our nationwide SLEEVES UP CAMPAIGN to help stop COVID-19 in PNG to protect themselves and their loved ones from severe sickness and death. It is the duty of the government to provide critical health and social support to uphold the welfare of its citizens.

• Safety: The PNGCC acknowledges, based on advice from credible, recognized and reputable medical experts, the safety and effectiveness of all COVID-19 vaccines, and that countries with high immunization rates are beginning to see a decline to almost zero of serious cases and deaths due to COVID-19 infection; and that common side effects are not severe and normal.

• Access: The PNGCC acknowledges that deadly diseases like COVID-19 can only be controlled and stopped by vaccinating most of the population, especially high-risk groups. It therefore appeals to all responsible departments, agencies and organizations to ensure that full access to COVID-19 vaccine is provided to all Papua New Guineans especially the high-risk group in all provinces. The PNGCC calls on local communities and their leaders to work with respected Christian organizations to ensure adequate awareness, access and uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations.

• Communication: The PNGCC appeals to the media, communities, and key leaders to seek the correct information, and not to spread misinformation and rumours that can cause confusion among our communities and ultimately endanger the lives of millions of people. The PNGCC calls on the media to fully engage the national and international religious leaders and medical experts and institutions to address community concerns about COVID-19 vaccinations.

The PNGCC has also thanked the extraordinary support provided by the Church Partnership Programme, National Department of Health, UNICEF, World Health Organisation, The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) and New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFA) to protect the lives of Papua New Guineans from COVID-19.

“We are equally grateful to all governments and organisations who have provided funding for COVID-19 pandemic response and vaccination activities in Papua New Guinea.

“We pledge our complete support to assist the government of Papua New Guinea and local communities to address community concerns, to work with all partners to ensure that all people are reached and vaccinated consistently in line with the PNG National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for COVID-19 vaccine, and to advocate strongly for additional health and social welfare initiatives to improve the lives of all people,’’ the PNG Council of Churches said in its statement.

The Papua New Guinea Council of Churches (PNGCC) is a Christian ecumenical council in Papua New Guinea. Its members comprise the Anglican Church of Papua New Guinea, the Gutnius Lutheran Church (affiliated with the Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod), the Union Baptist, the Roman Catholic Church, the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea, the United Church in Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands and the Salvation Army.

The Council has four major programs: Social Concerns Desk; Women's Desk; Theological programs; and Administration.

Next : Fiji COVID-19 Transmission Update