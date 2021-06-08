Court Rules in Favour of Madang Governor Yama

In the election petition case between Peter Yama and Jerry Singirok, a five men Supreme Court bench has ruled in favour of Madang Governor Peter Yama.

Madang Governor Yama

According to Mr Yama, this now sets aside all election-related petitions, confirming him as the duly elected governor of Madang.

Not satisfied with the ruling, Singirok used the “Slip Rule “application, wanting the 5 men bench to go through the case again.

The judge went through the case and found there was no more arguable matter, and the case did not need to go back for hearing by a five men bench.

Governor Yama is happy the case has been dismissed, saying these election petition cases have hindered service delivery in the Madang province for too long.

NBC News / ONE PNG





Next : PNG Digicel Cup Round 1 Results - 2021