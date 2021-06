PNG Digicel Cup Round 1 Results - 2021

The Papua New Guinea National Rugby League Competition Digicel Cup results for 2021 after Round 1 are as follows.

Results: Sat, June 5 —

Waghi Tumbe 32 Rabaul Gurias 20,

Port Moresby Vipers 16 Kimbe Cutters 6;

Sun, June 6 —

Hela Wigmen 24 Goroka Lahanis 4,

Central Dabaris 8 Gulf Isou 8,

Lae Tigers 48 Mt Hagen Eagles 20,

Mendi Muruks 16 Enga Mioks 12.





Ladder after Round 1