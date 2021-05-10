PNG's Only Psychiatrics Hospital is without Proper Water Supper for 20 years

The Papua New Guinea's only psychiatric hospital is still without a proper water supply for over 20 years now.

Director of the Medical Services Laloki Psychiatric Hospital, Doctor Ludwig Nanawar says currently about K6,000 is being spent every week on water carts to serve the patients and staff.

The delay of the construction of the water supply is being caused by the road construction.

The Laloki Psychiatric hospital is still paying for water carts to supply the hospital.

Being the only mental hospital, Dr. Nanawar revealed this saying the construction is being delayed and might take some months to be connected.

In 2019, about 11 staff contracted Hepatitis A which was blamed on the usage of bore water.

The decision to close the hospital has forced the Ministry of Health to take action, however, almost 2 years and the water is still a strain on the hospital’s budget.

NBC News / PNG Today

