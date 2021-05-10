PNG records 203 new COVID-19 cases on Friday May 7 – total cases at 12,086

Papua New Guinea has recorded 203 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending 12 midday on Friday May 7, increasing the total number of cases to 12,086.

The cases were reported from 16 provinces with Morobe reporting the highest of 95 cases. Western Highlands reported 35 cases, National Capital District 33, the Autonomous Region of Bougainville nine, Madang eight, East New Britain five, New Ireland four, West New Britain and Central three cases each, Gulf two, Eastern Highlands, Enga, East Sepik, Jiwaka, Southern Highlands and Oro one case each.

Of the 203 cases recorded, 112 were males and 82 females. Their ages range between 11 to 89 years. At the time of testing, 160 cases were showing symptoms of COVID-19.

The country’s COVID-19 cases now stands at 12,086 with 121 known deaths. So far, a total of 10,599 recoveries have been recorded with 1,366 cases active within the last 14-day period.

All 22 provinces including the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) have reported cases.

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 156,690,484 including 861,264 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll is at 3,269,512 including 14,049 new deaths in the last 24 hours.

COVID-19 statistics for Friday May 7, 2021

Next : Consultation to declare PNG as Christian Country continues