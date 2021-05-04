Parkop : NCD to Utilise CCTV to Monitor Crimes in Port Moresby

The closed-circuit television CCTV which was set up for the APEC meeting in Port Moresby in 2018 will be utilised to monitor and capture illegal activities in the city.

The CCTVs covers the majority of the city but were disabled after APEC, due to the non-payment of contractor bills.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop, says the Commission will turn on the CCTV set up to assist police to minimise the rise in criminal activity in the nation's capital.

''We have been working since last year to get them up and running again. Most of them are ready now, it's just to reactivate them.

''The CCTV will help us detect crimes because we need those type of technology because police mean power in the city is less.

''Our city has grown over the last 20 to 30 years and has doubled, triple, but police manpower remains the same.

''We are in a dire situation, I don't blame the police, we have very limited police manpower who have been doing their best, and I have been talking in Parliament for government to increase police manpower but we are not seeing police number go up,'' said Powes Parkop.

