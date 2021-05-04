Media Frontline Efforts in COVID-19 Overlooked

The Pacific Islands News Association says in the fight against COVID-19, the critical frontline efforts of media workers in bringing much-needed information and news to the people has been largely forgotten.

President of PINA and NBC’s Manaing Director, Kora Nou expressed these as PINA joins the global community in marking the UNESCO 2021 World Press Freedom Day yesterday.

The PINA acknowledges the great sacrifice and commitment of media workers in covering the COVID-19 pandemic and related issues.

While health workers have been rightfully recognised as ‘front liners’, media workers also go about their daily work, with high personal risk and exposure to this virus, but with the unwavering desire to inform and educate the people.

President, Mr. Nou expressed that in some countries where the media is not considered a priority frontline group for vaccination, PINA is urging these governments to vaccinate journalists to ensure they can continue to work without having to fear for their health and their lives.

He stated that apart from personal risks to their health, journalists are also having to deal with dangerous inaccuracies and misinformation about COVID-19 from social media and from members of the public.

Mr. Nou added that like every other sector, the media industry is also experiencing some challenging times.

Meanwhile, PINA is further using this special day to pay tribute to colleagues who faced intimidation or harassment, have been injured or, tragically lost their lives while

in the frontline of reporting to keep authorities transparent and accountable.

NBC News / ONE PNG

