University of Queensland Papua New Guinea Students Association (UQPNGSA) pay tribute to Sir Michael

‘Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare Tribute Walkathon’

On Sunday March 7, 2021, PNG students from the University of Queensland in Brisbane, Australia organised a 7km Walkathon to commemorate the colourful life of the founding father of Papua New Guinea, Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.

They were joined by other students from other universities in Brisbane and few families here in Brisbane. Towards the end of the walk there were reflections and tributary talks from students and family friends.

The tributes and memoirs are summarised in the following words:

Currently when the Nation of Papua New Guinea is mourning the death of the Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare, the UQPNGSA and fellow scholars from institutions around Brisbane share the sorrow and grief with our people. We may be far from home, but our thoughts are with our beloved country, Papua New Guinea and its people. Late Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare was a legendary leader with a unique and distinctive character.

Given his non-partisan style of leadership, coupled with resiliency he stood tall against political polarisation and social aggression to unite a nation of a thousand tribes. A leader who was visionary and unmatched for his time. His activeness in politics until very recently is a testimony of his relentless and sheer determination.

To Papua New Guineans who have been educated from different layers of education and for those of us pursuing formal education overseas and even back in PNG, we are part of who Grand Chief Somare was. He had a dream that one day Papua New Guinea would be filled with professionals from every sectors and industries. Hence, let us emulate the values that our founding father stood and believed for. Let us all continue to live as a united PNG and together seek, social justice, political freedom and economic independence.

At this Juncture, we offer our sincere and heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathy to Lady Veronica and Children; Bertha, Arthur, Sana, Michael Jnr and Dulicana.

May we find peace and strength as we reflect on the life of the father of our nation and continue to share his dreams of unity and prosperity.





Source : (UQPNGSA)

Next :