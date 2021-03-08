Fijians register now for COVID-19 vaccines: Dr Fong

Fijians can now register for the COVID-19 vaccines using the digitalFIJI online platform, says Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services Dr James Fong.

Dr Fong said registering now would make work easier for the Ministry of Health and Medical Services while vaccines would continue to arrive in batches into the country.

He said as a country with no community transmission, frontline workers would be the priority after which those prone to illnesses and diseases would follow suit.

“Registering for the vaccine is available in the digitalFIJI platform as we speak,” Dr Fong said.

“I have registered myself and anyone and everyone can register themselves on the digitalFIJI platform,” he said.

“It will be good for people to start registering now and once your names are there it will be easier for us.

“It’s not like you register and get the vaccines straight away but the registration process will make it easier for us when the other batches arrive.”

He said the most common issue found when registering the first 6000 frontline workers that would get the shot in the first batch was accessing their birth registration numbers.

“We have a process of accessing the birth registration number, but it could be hard for those without a copy of their birth certificate.

“We are trying to pilot the digitalFIJI registration through the first 6000 that will get their shots in this first batch while we find out an easier way of getting the birth registration number.

“Some people have their birth certificate with them but those that don’t have it will find it difficult to register.”

He said that after the 6000 frontline workers have been fully registered, the Ministry would be registering people online and they would also go out to various communities to do face to face registration for those in these communities.

He also revealed that more than 100 health personnel have been trained for the administering of the vaccines from over two months ago.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health is prioritising the registration of frontline workers through their online portal as they are the first that will receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the registration process will open to all eligible Fijians when the priority category have been vaccinated.

“At this moment we should just let those front-liners get onto it and get registered. If the whole 650,000 of us went online and register it will create some challenges for those 6000. We need to give them that space at least for the next day or two,” Dr Waqainabete.





SOURCE: FIJI SUN/FBC NEWS/PACNEWS





