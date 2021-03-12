PNG Farewells Grand Chief, Fijian PM delivers eulogy at the memorial service in Suva

Papua New Guinea hosted a State Funeral service for late Sir Michael Somare at Port Moresby's Sir Hubert Murray Stadium.

Friday 12th March was declared a Public Holiday, to allow mourners to attend the service, before Sir Michael's body is flown to his province of East Sepik on a chartered flight this Sunday.

PNG Farewells Grand Chief. Photo Credit to Aaron Chin/Twitter

Ground preparations and funeral arrangements in Wewak have been finalised, with the province ready to receive his body.

The Catholic Archdiocese of Port Moresby under Cardinal Sir John Ribat chosen by the Government and the Somare family celebrated Friday’s mass.

The mass followed the full Catholic rite of the Church, given Sir Michael was a devoted Catholic faithful.

The theme for the celebration mass was unity - something the late Sir Michael was a symbol of.

Cardinal Ribat said the state funeral at the Sir Hubert Murray Stadium was significant because it was the same venue where the PNG flag was first raised in 1975.

Security was beefed up around the Stadium and town area, with roads cordoned off.

Large crowds gathered at Port Moresby's Sir Hubert Murray Stadium and witnessed the State funeral service of the late Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare.

Elsewhere in the city, large crowds lined up the streets to watch a motorcade through the city.

Businesses, shops, schools, and public transport ceased operation during the public holiday.

Many provinces held their own programmes and activities as part of State Funeral service.

Meanwhile, a memorial service organised in the honour of late Grand Chief, Sir Michael Thomas Somare was held in Suva's Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral Church.

In attendance at the service was the Speaker of Parliament, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau and Prime Minister Bainimarama, cabinet ministers, members of parliament, members of the diplomatic corps and the Papua New Guinea (PNG) diaspora and the Pacific Community.

Delivering his eulogy at the memorial service, Prime Minister Bainimarama said that Fiji has great respect and admiration for Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare.

“Sir Michael was a great friend of Fiji, and he had a special friendship with our first Prime Minister, Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara and the other great Statesmen of the region as they shared the experience of leading their nations to Independence.

“Both men believed that Pacific peoples should be masters of their own destiny. Theirs was a genuine friendship, and they truly shared a common vision for the prosperity of their countries and the Pacific region,” Prime Minister Bainimarama said.

Elaborating on the essence of regional solidarity, Prime Minister Bainimarama said, “The founding of the South Pacific Forum, now known as the Pacific Islands Forum, in 1971 is one tangible legacy of that vision for collective action on issues that are important to our region. This year marks the PIF’s 50th Anniversary, and it is a living and active institution that solves problems and makes the Pacific a stronger, safer and more prosperous part of the world.

“This reflects the true genius and the true heart of Sir Michael, that his ideals were always directed to do good, to build trust, to help people, and to bring people together. We honour that legacy through the solidarity among Pacific nations.

“Now the torch has passed on to the new generation of Pacific Leaders who now must deal with the life-threatening challenges of climate change and increased frequency of natural disasters, the global health and socio-economic crises. It comes at a time when Pacific nations are rising to the global stage, no longer hindered by the smallness of their islands,” Prime Minister Bainimarama said.

The Head of Fijian Government said the Grand Chief stood by Fiji as we faced our own set of challenges, urging the international and regional communities to trust judgment and respect our decisions.

“This is something we will never forget. Every once in a while, we can truly remember a life that was not just well-lived, but magnificently lived. We can remember a life that made the world a better place. We can remember a life that was dedicated to others.”

In a note of appreciation conveyed by the High Commissioner of Papua New Guinea to Fiji, Lucy Bogari thanked Prime Minister Bainimarama and the Fijian Government for its support in the joint hosting of the Resurrection Mass to celebrate the legacy of the Grand Chief Sir Michael Thomas Somare..





