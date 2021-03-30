Seven New COVID-19 Deaths in Port Moresby

Seven new deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours since Sunday.

All 7 deaths have been reported in the National Capital District alone bringing the total number of deaths to 56.

A 36-year-old female is among the six males aged 42, 46, 60, 61, 67, and 71 who died from COVID-19.

Also in the last 24 hours, 271 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country, increasing the country’s cases to 5,620.

This information was given by the office of the Controller PNG COVID-19 National Pandemic Response late this afternoon.

Western Province alone reported 221 new cases, NCD reported 25, Morobe 15, Jiwaka province reported three new cases whilst Central province reported a single case.

