PNG Governor General Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

The Governor-General, Sir Bob Dadae is amongst the first group who have received their Covid19 AstraZeneca vaccines.

Sir Bob was vaccinated this morning at the National Football Stadium where the vaccine is being administered.

Prime Minister, James Marape who was the first to receive the vaccines yesterday, witnessed the vaccination of the Governor-General.

Health workers of the Port Moresby General Hospital were also getting their vaccines today.

The vaccine rollout started yesterday in the National Capital District.

NBC / ONE PNG

Picture: PM's Media unit

