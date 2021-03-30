PNG Man who received COVID-19 Vaccine Dispels Fear

A Papua New Guinean man living and working in Australia says he's received his AstraZeneca vaccine shot and he's doing well.

John Mimino from Tufi in the Northern Province works with an insurance company in Melbourne and got his first dose of the vaccine last Tuesday.

He told NBC News today from his home in Melbourne that the vaccine is safe and it's important for people to get vaccinated because it will save lives.

Mr. Mimino says COVID-19 will kill many Papua New Guineans if they are not vaccinated, and encouraged people to receive the vaccines to stop that happening.

''It is like normal injection, personally, I am fine, I am very well and happy that I got vaccinated, I am living a normal life, I go for a walk, I go for a bike ride, I do my normal thing.

''I do understand that a lot of people in PNG are concern about the vaccines due to misinformation.

''There are a lot of people in Australia and around the world who have received the vaccination and it is the benefits outweighs the negativity '' said Mr. Mimino.

John Mimino says his wife and four children will also receive their vaccine soon.

NBC News / ONE PNG





