European Union Supports PNG COVID-19 Response

The European Union and its member states are supporting PNG's ongoing efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

They've decided to release an additional K4 million to support the International Committee of the Red Cross in PNG to implement a six months intervention.

The intervention will focus on increasing the treatment capacity of the public health care system, support the testing capacity in detention centers and provide general support to the vaccination campaign in PNG.

According to a statement from the EU, since February, the EU has already channelled through the World Health Organisation, K12 million, and in late March, at the request of PNG Authorities, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (an EU solidarity tool for emergency situations) has been activated.

After the timely support deployed by France recently, Germany offered a 7-person Emergency Medical Team consisting of 2 doctors, 2 nurses, and 3 light medical staff who are expected to arrive in PNG around mid-April this year with the length of deployment planned for at least 28 days.

The German team will integrate with St Johns Ambulance.





NBC / ONE PNG





Next :PNG Man who received COVID-19 Vaccine Dispels Fear