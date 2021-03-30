Franch Delivers First 60 Tents to PNG

The French Embassy in partnership with the World Health Organization and Papua New Guinea authorities has delivered 60 tents to assist PNG in its fight against COVID-19.

The French Aircraft CASA 235 arrived in Port Moresby yesterday from New Caledonia to deliver the tents.

This is the first batch of supplies of France assistance to PNG.

French Ambassador Guillaume Lemoine welcomed the arrival of the tents accompanied by a New Caledonia representative to PNG, Alexandre Lafargue.

The tents will be used to set up testing spots and other COVID-19 related purposes in the country.

The tents were sourced from French’s repositioned strategic stock in Noumea, established to bring assistance under the France agreement to countries in the region affected by the crises.

The French government is working closely with the PNG authorities and the other partners to combat the pandemic in PNG.

The next shipment will arrive next week from Paris with other equipment, and supplies such as PPE, 30,000 antigen tests, oxygen therapy-related devices such as oxygen generators, and high-concentration oxygen masks among other transportable ventilation devices.

France will also assist in transporting and delivering the supplies within PNG especially those that are difficult to be reached by vehicle or plane.

This assistance is organized from Paris under the supervision of the Crisis and Support Centre of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

NBC News / ONE PNG





