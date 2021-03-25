UNICEF specialist confident PNG's health system can withstand COVID-19 onslaught

As COVID-19 numbers in the country continue to spike, UNICEF's Immunisation Specialist in Papua New Guinea, Dr Shaikh Kabir, says the health system is under enormous strain, but he believes it can withstand the pressure.

However he said his organisation can't be sure about the full effect of the pandemic's impact because they don't yet have the data.

Dr Kabir said it would take up to two months to get information back from the provinces, on the state of immunisations, maternal and child health service delivery, HIV tests and drug distribution.

“So at the moment I can't give you the exact extent of impact, especially in terms of service delivery, but many of the health facilities are at breaking point, especially the large hospitals,” Dr Kabir has told Pacific Beat.

“Geheru Hospital in Port Moresby is closed, so definitely no immunisations or maternal child health services are being delivered from there.”

Dr Kabir says other major hospitals like Port Moresby General are overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases, but despite the pressure the health system is under, he is confident it won't collapse.

“It is challenging, but support measures are being added continuously, and vaccines are coming. We are optimistic that vaccines will be administered to frontline health workers very soon,” he said.

“Infection control items are being distributed, tests are increasing, hospital capacities are also increasing. so all these concerted efforts will definitely keep the system running,” he said

SOURCE: ABC/PACNEWS





Next : Fiji working to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the rest of its population, 18 years and above