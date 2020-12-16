PNG Records 31 New Corovirus cases bringing confirmed cases to 760

PNG RECORDS 31 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES ON WEDNESDAY 16 DECEMBER

Papua New Guinea has recorded 31 new Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the country's total to 760.

The cases were reported in four different provinces: West New Britain, 20; East New Britain, 8; New Ireland, 2; and Western Highlands with one.

The youngest of the 31 tested positive is a 13 year old male student from WNB whilst the oldest is a 69 year old male from East New Britain. Five of the eight positive cases reported in East New Britain travelled from the West New Britain.

Of the 31 positive cases, 18 showed no signs of the virus at the time of testing whilst the remaining 13 were experiencing fever, headache, muscle ache, shortness of breath, cough, chills and abdominal pains.

The country’s total positive cases stands at 760 and 8 deaths. 16 provinces including AROB have reported cases. The distribution of the cases is as follows:

Provinces Confirmed Cases

NCD 361

Western Province 204

West New Britain 123

Eastern Highlands 13

East New Britain 13

Western Highlands 10

Central 9

New Ireland 8

Morobe 6

East Sepik 3

Enga 3

Milne Bay 2

West Sepik 2

Southern Highlands 1

AROB 1

Hela Province 1

TOTAL 760

Globally, the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has reached 71,581,532, including 496,516 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll is 1,618,374; of which 8,443 were reported in the last 24 hours.





next : PNG Opposition Leader Namah Not Happy



