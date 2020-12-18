Two confirmed dead in Fiji due to Tropical Cyclone Yasa

Two people are the latest fatalities in Fiji in the wake of category 5 Tropical Cyclone Yasa that wreak havoc the island nation Thursday night.

This was confirmed by the Director of National Disaster Management office (NDMO), Vasiti Soko when briefing the media in Suva today.

Fiji PM inspecting cyclone affected areas

Soko said one death occurred in Fiji’s s Western division and the second case in Labasa, Vanua Levu.

Many houses in Fiji's Vanua Levu have been destroyed, some families sheltered under beds and tables in their houses and others in cane plantations, as Cyclone Yasa wreaked havoc in many parts of the Northern Division.

Buildings and crops were destroyed on Vanua Levu, Fiji's second largest island, and there's been widespread flooding and landslides.

There are widespread power outages, and phones are down, after winds of 240km/h - with gusts as high as as 345km/h - but the scale of devastation will not be known until later this morning.

People in Fiji's northern division described Cyclone Yasa as the scariest experiences of their lives.

“It's a nightmare,” said Banuve Lasaqa Lusi, a resident of Labasa, the main town on Vanua Levu. “The thunderous sound of the wind and what is flying around is what's frightening.

She said the sound of the wind was deafening, and power and some communication had been cut out from the town; “I've never seen one like this... it's heart-breaking.

In the province of Bua some people had to flee as their houses disintegrated in the wind. Video from Bua shows sheets of torrential rain pelting the ground, and roofs being lifted by the sheer force of the gale.

From Labasa, Lusi said she had made some contact with the Bua region.

“People have had their houses flattened, have escaped with the clothes on their back and are sheltering under beds, under houses as they await help... help that most probably will come when the winds die down.”

At the island of Koro to the south of Vanua Levu, in Nasau Village, and people have been relocated to two evacuation centres.

Panapasa Nayabakoro, who lives in Koro, said 32 people are sheltering at the Nasau Health Centre and the rest are in a school. He said most of their houses are flooded and some of the houses were blown away.

A teacher at Nacamaki District School in Koro, Ilisabeta Daurewa, said they are experiencing damaging winds and several kitchen sheds in the village have been blown away.

She said more than 100 people are taking shelter in six classrooms at the school.

On Taveuni Island to the north of Koro, more than 1,400 people spent the night in evacuation centres.

Ali Wilkinson lives in the capital of Suva, and said the night spent awake listening to the storm had been ‘scary’.

“Very very windy and a lot of rain, it was pretty noisy. It's still quite windy, it comes through in big gusts, you just think it's going to be calm, and then it comes back and hits again in full force.

“I've been sent footage from staff and friends up in RakiRaki [district, north of Suva], and the town is quite flooded, it's pretty much under water up there.”

Lice Movono a Journalist was also in Suva, and said; “it's definitely not normal, but we've been relatively okay”.

“The devastating bit is... talking to people on the ground in the north western part of Fiji, particularly in Vanua Levu, and then earlier this morning in the north eastern parts of Fiji. We're talking to people who've lost their entire homes, talking to people in evacuation centres that were destroyed also.

“At this point people are still bunkering down and still waiting for safety, which should come round about midday.

“The words are... terrifying, frightening, people living in homes where the roof's been taken off and then sheltering under floors, entire farms just lifted away... an uncle I spoke to said 'it's like the mountain's naked', to describe the devastation to agriculture.

Emergency personnel will be able to assess the scale of the damage once it is safe for crews to go out, the National Disaster Management Office says.

Tropical Cyclone Yasa has weakened into a category four system and is expected to exit Fiji waters by tomorrow morning.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system was located about 40 kilometres west of Lakeba in the Lau Group and about 110 kilometres south-southwest of Vanuabalavu at 8am today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds up to 195 km/hr with momentary gusts to 275 km/hr.

Senior Forecaster, Samisoni Waqavakatonga says the cyclone is moving southeast at about 30 km/hr.

“As of this morning it was located over the Lau group and it’s maintaining a south-east movement and expected to exit Fiji waters by tomorrow morning headed for Tonga. From this morning as well it has weakened into a category four system and that is expected to further weaken in the next 12 hours to a three or even two.”

A flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to and down streams of; Qawa river, Bagata river, Korovou river and Wainunu river, Yanawai river, Bucaisau river, Wainikoro river, Lagalaga river, Waimanu river and Waindina river

A flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and areas adjacent to small streams of Vanua Levu and low lying areas of the Eastern half of Viti Levu.

SOURCE: PACNEWS/FBC NEWS/RNZ PACIFIC

