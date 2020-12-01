O'Neill looks forward for Generator case to Expose Political Corruption of Police

The Leader of the People’s National Congress Party,. Peter O’Neill,has welcomed the opportunity to defend the Government’s purchase of power generators when the matter moves forward in the National Court.

Mr. O’Neill said the political timing and the haphazard way in which the matter has been pushed from behind the scenes makes a mockery of due police process. He said the matter has a very foul stench of political interference as the Parliament prepares to take a Vote of No Confidence in the current Prime Minister.

“The outcome that my political opponents are looking for in this saga are negative media headlines,” Mr. O’Neill said.

“They can try to tarnish my name, but no one is fooled by this political corruption of some elements in the police force.

“Time and time again political cases have been moved, and a warrant issued with media grandstanding and hype, only for the case to be dismissed later when the media attention is over.

“On this matter they already tried to push a charge of conspiracy, and that was dismissed, and this was obvious would happen even before the matter came to court.

“Now we are down to two charges and they will be defended just the same.”

Mr. O’Neill said the decision to purchase the generators and stop ongoing blackouts was a decision of both the Parliament and the National Executive Council.

“The purchase included the approval of Parliament in the November 2013 Supplementary Budget, and by NEC in approving the Bilateral Co-operation Agreement with the Government of Israel in October 2013.

“As this involved clear and multiple decisions of NEC and Parliament, it is nonsense to claim that one person could be responsible for these processes.

“As our country and our people know, and the court has also appreciated, there was no personal benefit on my part, and this will be proven yet again.

“It is a difference in timing that is being brought to court so we look forward to defending the claims that are put forward.

“We have not yet presented our evidence in the National Court yet, and we look forward to doing so, and this will further reveal how the current government has sought to politicize elements in the police force and manipulate the justice system.”

