Wagambie calls for calm in Port Moresby during Political Uncertainty

I am calling for all residents of NCD to remain calm.

This call comes after messages have been widely shared, and also posted on FB that there are certain police and military personnel running around conducting activities where is suspicious, especially leading up to the decision of the Supreme Court.

I must assure the people of NCD that Metropolitan Superintendent and his officers have their manpower intact and carrying out normal duties in policing the City. We are verifying the vehicle number plates and description as posted on social media.

We are also in contact with PNGDF heirachy and it is common understanding with us that we ensure stability and control over our personnel.

It also must be understood that while this is happening, PNGDF routine administrative duties continues. Some information posted on social media may lead to misunderstanding and cause problems between us (Police and Military). We will avoid any of such from happening. The RPNGC and PNGDF will remain intact and continue to work together.

We are also monitoring if in the case there are any Police personnel working outside of their authorised jurisdiction.

I have made my stand clear in this command and it will remain that way.

Any information will be shared between Police and PNGDF heirachy.

I have directed NCD Metropolitan Superintendent to initiate operations for more Police visibility with whatever manpower we have to ensure the public go about normal business.

Depending on the outcome of the Court results, it is up to our leaders to make their own decisions with consultation from the people they represent.

Police job is to ensure peace and order prevails.

Next :