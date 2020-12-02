Former PNG deputy prime minister Basil Referred to Public Prosecutor

Former Papua New Guinea Deputy Prime Minister and Member for Bulolo, Sam Basil has been referred to the Public Prosecutor for alleged misconduct in office.

The Ombudsman Commission announced this in a statement this week.

It said the allegations against Mr. Basil are in relation to breaches of Section 27 of the Constitution and the relevant provisions of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership.

The OC conducted an investigation from a complaint that was lodged in 2016 in which Mr. Basil was given an opportunity to be heard on the allegations.

However, after an extension of 51 days was granted, he failed to respond.

The Commission has then deliberated on the allegations and determined that there is a prima facie case that Mr. Basil has been guilty of misconduct in office.

The OC had, served the leader a notice of pursuant to Section 20 (2) of the Organic Law on the Duties and Responsibilities of Leadership through his lawyers, informing him of the Commission's intention to refer his matter to the Public Prosecutor, for independent deliberation under section 177 (1) (b) of the Constitution.

From there, the Public Prosecutor will decide whether the matter can be heard by an independent tribunal.

Meantime, Mr. Sam Basil when contacted by this newsroom yesterday, said he has not been properly informed of this matter and will respond later.

NBC News / ONEPNG

