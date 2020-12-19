Header Ads

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu gets COVID vaccine, starts Israel roll-out

Israel rolls out vaccination campaign with the aim of 60,000 shots per day, but Palestinians living under Israeli occupation will have to wait longer.


Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu receives a coronavirus vaccine at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel .

 Netanyahu has received a COVID-19 vaccine jab, kicking off a national roll-out over the coming days.

Netanyahu, 71, and his health minister were injected on Saturday with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine live on TV at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv.

