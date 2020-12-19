PNG Acting Chief Secretary Conveys Symathy to Morauta Family on Passing of Sir Mekere Morauta
On behalf of the Executive Management and staff of the Department of
Prime Minister and National Executive Council and the entire PNG Public Service, I convey my deepest condolences to Lady Roslyn and the
Morauta family on the passing of the former Prime Minister, Sir Mekere Morauta, KCMG.
Sir Mekere is the current Sitting Member for Moresby North-West
Electorate until his passing yesterday (Saturday, 19 December, 2020) in Brisbane. His death is a great loss to the people of Moresby North-West and Papua New Guinea as a whole.
Sir Mekere, 74, from Kukipi Village in Gulf Province graduated at the University of Papua New Guinea and was the first Papua New Guinean to receive a Bachelor in Economics in 1970.
His contribution to Public Service, as a senior Public Servant and
Department Head, Governor of the Bank of PNG, Minister and Prime
Minister is unsurpassed.
He was an eminent economist and spearheaded economic and public policy
reforms that continue to deliver benefits to our people and our nation
to this very day.
Sir Mekere was a visionary who leaves a lasting legacy.
May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may we be forever grateful for
the contribution that he made.
