PNG Acting Chief Secretary Conveys Symathy to Morauta Family on Passing of Sir Mekere Morauta

On behalf of the Executive Management and staff of the Department of

Prime Minister and National Executive Council and the entire PNG Public Service, I convey my deepest condolences to Lady Roslyn and the

Morauta family on the passing of the former Prime Minister, Sir Mekere Morauta, KCMG.

Sir Mekere is the current Sitting Member for Moresby North-West

Electorate until his passing yesterday (Saturday, 19 December, 2020) in Brisbane. His death is a great loss to the people of Moresby North-West and Papua New Guinea as a whole.

Sir Mekere, 74, from Kukipi Village in Gulf Province graduated at the University of Papua New Guinea and was the first Papua New Guinean to receive a Bachelor in Economics in 1970.

His contribution to Public Service, as a senior Public Servant and

Department Head, Governor of the Bank of PNG, Minister and Prime

Minister is unsurpassed.

He was an eminent economist and spearheaded economic and public policy

reforms that continue to deliver benefits to our people and our nation

to this very day.

Sir Mekere was a visionary who leaves a lasting legacy.

May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may we be forever grateful for

the contribution that he made.





