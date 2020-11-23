Call for PNG Politicians to Leave Somare Family out of Impasse

ARTHUR Somare, the son of Grand Chief Sir Michael Somare, has asked Members of Parliament not to use his family’s misfortunes to propagate and foster their own political agenda.

Mr Somare, who is camping with the opposition team in Vanimo, made the statement in response to media statements made by some Members of Parliament claiming that the recent political event is a repetition of the 2011 political impasses created by the same team of leaders now back together in the opposition camp.

Giving a background to what happened, Mr Somare who was the Minister for Public Enterprises and State Investments (2007-2012) announced in August 2011 that his father (Somare) was sick and was incapable of attending Parliament.

This created the 2011 political impasse when the team lead by Peter O’Neill, Belden Namah, Don Polye, William Duma and Sam Basil with the support of other MPs used their numbers to overthrow the Somare government.

Meanwhile, Mr Somare in a statement from Vanimo said that he fought that good fight alongside Patrick Pruaitch at the Supreme Court in 2011 and also in the 2012 General Election in the hope that the good people of PNG would have sympathised with them to preserve our constitutional democracy.

He said many of his colleagues who took this stance suffered the same fate as him and Pruaitch was one of a very few who survived the massacre carrying the battle scars and the memories of that fateful day and still today cares for the Grand old man who is in his retirement with love and affection.

“It was Grand Chief who said to his sons and daughters to stand-down with dignity and integrity and fight no longer as we have lost this fight through the ballot box. He chose peace and harmony instead of emotions and foolish pride,” he said.

He said with Grand Chief’s advice, Patrick Pruaitch conceded and lowered the National Alliance banner to secure and ensure peaceful transition in elected government.

“I say again that the Grand Chief elected to have peace and harmony and allowed us to move on. So let no man or woman tell me otherwise because I was there. I can say this, very few then did anything about this and that was regrettable and truly sad for me indeed – so I had elected to just move on!

“I am no saint but my duty to my father has cost me and my family dearly! We have and will forever be the most hurt and no one need to remind me,” Mr Somare said.

“So please just move on and get focused on our immediate needs for tomorrow – as the old man has already progressed far beyond this regrettable moment in PNG’s history.”

Source: Post Courier/ ONEPNG

