PNG's Air Niugini Operates Charter Fligth to repatriatee Citizens in time for Christmass

Air Niugini will be operating a charter flight on 09th December between Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Fiji to repatriate citizens back home to their respective countries in time for Christmas.

The charter flight, PX 9084 will be operated by Air Niugini’s Boeing 737- 700 series aircraft, departing Port Moresby at 6am for Honiara, Solomon Islands.

It arrives in Honiara at 09:20am before departing for Fiji at 10am.

The flight from Honiara to Nadi will take 3hours, arriving at 2pm(local time).

The return service, PX 9085 departs Nadi airport at 3pm and arrives in Port Moresby at 7pm via Honiara.

The charter is open to citizens and residents of PNG, Solomon Islands and Fiji who may wish to return home in time to celebrate Christmas with families and loved ones.

It (charter) is being organised by WABS Pacific, an engineering and manufacturing company based in Fiji which among others deals with air travel.

It has organised five repatriation flights so far for Polynesia and Australia during COVID19, the flight on 09th December is the first for the Melanesian countries using the services of Air Niugini.

Strict adherence of COVID19 measures will be observed on all Air Niugini flights.

For bookings, call WABS Pacific office on 679-773 9999, email : service@wabspacific.com or visit their website: www.wabspacific.com/flight-booking

Ends

Next : Tongans in Australia get access to new financial lifeline with launch of remittances service