Australia Prime Minister Morrison Cancels his Visit to Papua New Guinea

Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, has cancelled his visit to Papua New Guinea this week, amidst the turn of political events.

Mr. Morrison had planned to visit on Wednesday and Thursday this week but has now changed his mind.

Opposition leader, Belden Namah, questioned the visit, calling it highly suspicious

The Australian media has reported that a spokesman for Mr. Morrison said the cancellation follows advice from Prime Minister, James Marape.

Australia's Prime Minister, Scott Morrison, announced late last week that he would stop by in Port Moresby to meet with Prime Minister James Marape.

Among issues to be discussed was PNG's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Morrison had planned to stopover on his way back to Australia after visiting Japan's new Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide.

The next day (last Friday), Deputy Prime Minister Sam Basil and other Cabinet ministers and members in Government crossed the floor in Parliament to join the Opposition, later calling on Prime Minister Marape to resign because they have lost confidence in his leadership.

Prime Minister Marape in a statement yesterday blamed Mr. Namah for causing Mr. Morrison to cancel his visit, which he described as important.

However, a spokesman for Mr. Namah told NBC National News, Mr. Namah is not to be blamed as it was the events of Friday that dictated Mr. Morrison's decision.

The spokesman said the visit at this time would be seen to be interfering with PNG's sovereign affairs.

In a statement this afternoon, Mr. Nmah said he is happy Australia's Prime Minister had cancelled his visit to PNG.





