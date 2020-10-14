Enga Province records first COVID-19 case - PNG total at 578

The first coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Enga Province in Papua New Guinea was reported Wednesday.

Two more cases were also reported in the National Capital District (NCD) bringing PNG's total COVID-19 cases to 578.

The case in Enga is a 40-year-old male from Wabag who had a fever and cough. He was admitted to a hospital and his COVID-19 test returned positive.

The two COVID-19 cases in the NCD brings the capital's total confirmed cases to 336.

The NCD cases consisted of an asymptomatic 23-year-old male and a 42-year-old male who had fever, cough and chills. Both reside in Moresby South electorate.

To date, 26,690 people in PNG have been tested for coronavirus. Additional 312 samples are pending laboratory results.

There are 537 people who have recovered from COVID-19 while there are 34 active cases that are being isolated. The country’s death toll from COVID-19 remains at seven.

There are 14 provinces in the country that have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Next : PNG Constabulary Mourns death of ACP Nema Mondai



