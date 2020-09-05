Rugby league coach, players and referees suspended in Fiji

Makoi Bulldogs coach Eliki Ledua and Fiji National Rugby League match officials Poasa Ravea and Atunaisa Uluinakubou have been suspended.

This follows their involvement in a number of brawls and misconduct that occurred during the Eastern Zone Vodafone Cup competition last Saturday.

Photo: Fiji Sun



Makoi coach Ledua has been suspended for the season for instigating the brawl between the Bulldogs and the Burenitu Cowboys.

FNRL interim chief executive Don Natabe says, the Bulldogs coach will play no further part in rugby league for the remainder of the season.

“The coach has been implicated in the report and he has been suspended from coaching or being involved in any level of the game for the whole 2020 season and for all FNRL sanctioned events.”

The referee that officiated the match has also been suspended for the entire 2020 season.

Natabe says this was a decision made by the referees’ panel citing his performance in how he handled the brawl.

Referee Poasa Ravea is suspended for three years after he was found guilty for striking a player during the Lami Steelers and Police Sharks match.

“One in particular in which the official struck one of the players and that referee has been banned from officiating in any rugby league match which includes referring or touch judging for three years.”

Players who were also involved in the brawl have been handed their respective suspensions.

Two players have been handed eight weeks suspension.





SOURCE: FBC SPORTS/PACNEWS

