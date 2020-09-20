Bougainville Presidential Election Updates : Toroama clears lead

Counting for the Bougainville Presidential seat is progressing well with only six candidates left in the race.

As of the 19th elimination this morning, former ABG President and Department of Peace Agreement, Implementation and Dialogue former Secretary James Tanis was excluded with 10, 507 votes.

After the 18th elimination, Ishmael Toroama is taking a clear in front with 39, 081 votes, while on second placing is Fr. Simon Dumarinu with 25, 863 votes.

Peter Tsiamalili Jnr has moved into third place with 16, 637 votes, thus pushing Thomas Raivet to fourth place with 16, 326 votes.

Fidelis Semoso is running fifth with 15, 507 votes, followed by former Bougainville Regional MP Joe Lera with 11, 055 votes.

The absolute majority after the 18th exclusion is 67, 489 votes.





