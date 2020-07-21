Port Moresby Hospital Scale down operation following COVID-19 spike

The country's biggest referral hospital is scaling down on its services, following the announcement of the country's 17th Covid-19 case over the weekend in Port Moresby.





The case is that of 48 year old female who died from cancer and whose illness, authorities say may have been complicated by Covid-19.





She was admitted to ward 2A on the 7th and died on the 13th of July, 2020 at the Port Moresby General Hospital.





PMGH Chief Executive Officer Dr. Paki Molumi told NBC News, the scale down is on non-essential services, like elective surgery, the consultation clinic and outpatient among others.





Dr. Molumi explains that essential services like emergency department, children's outpatient, labour and maternity wards among others will remain open.





''The scale down exercise is done to free up some staff to do surveillance and contract tracing on all the staff that has come in contact with the patient,'' said Dr. Molumi.





Meantime, decontamination is being carried out on the whole hospital, starting with the Ward 2A of the hospital where the case was admitted to.





Dr. Paki Molumi said, while that is taking place, contact tracing has been started for both staff, patients and relatives of the deceased with eighty samples collected so far as of Monday this week.





NBC News-/ONEPNG

Next :



