COVID-19 cases in PNG alarming : Manning

The increase in positive COVID-19 test in Port Moresby has been described as truly alarming.





Controller David Manning said this when confirming two new cases yesterday bringing PNGs total to 27.





In a statement, Mr. Manning said, the argument that PNG is immune to the virus can easily be dispelled with as statistics have shown over the last five days.





He said, in the last five days, they have initiated 200 tests and of those tests specifically, 7 have returned positive.





''These are alarming rates even against world standards,'' said Mr. Manning.





The Controller said the number of active cases being isolated by the NCD Provincial health Authority team to 7.





Manning said the capacity at the Rita Flynn Emergency ward for isolation is 70, and going at the current rate of testing we could have more than 70 by the end of the month.





NBC News / PNG Today



