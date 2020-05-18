K2 million raised from PNG Hearts for Australia Fire Appeal
The PNG Hearts for Australia Fire Appeal has raised almost 2 million Kina to assist the Australians affected by the bushfire to rebuild their lives.
Prime Minister James Marape will officiate to hand over the cheque to the Australian High Commissioner, Bruce Davis on Thursday.
The fundraising drive had begun in January this year.
Contributions from the Papua New Guineans, corporate houses amongst others have reached the target of K2 million to assist Australian’s who were affected by the bushfire.
The Committee for the PNG Hearts for Australia Fire Appeal 2020 led by Chairman, Paul Nerau and Deputy Chairman, Samson Komati has seen the target reached within the duration of 6 months.
Prime Minister is expected to officiate the handing over of the K2 million worth of cheque to the Australian High Commissioner, Bruce Davis.
The program is expected to be hosted at the APEC Haus at Ela Beach on Thursday.
NBC News / ONE PNG
