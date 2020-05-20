ANZ Pacific donates AUD$500,000 for fight against Covid-19





ANZ Bank has announced it will donate AUD$500,000 (US$327,000) to local charities in eight Pacific countries to help Covid-19 relief efforts.A number of local charities, including the Red Cross, UN Women, and local health agencies across the Pacific will receive donations to support their relief efforts for families affected by the global pandemic and cyclone Harold.ANZ Regional Executive for the Pacific Tessa Price said combating the spread of Covid-19 was a regional challenge and that ANZ is playing its role to support our customers and communities."The Pacific Islands are closely connected and we need to work together to stop the spread of Covid-19 but recovering from the impacts of Cyclone Harold makes social distancing incredibly challenging for many," said Price."For many Pacific nations, the double crisis of dealing with cyclone Harold, on top of the global Covid-19 pandemic has meant many families are experiencing significant hardship, where one or more caregiver has lost employment.""This donation is intended to help Pacific families in need support each other, to provide healthy food, help them maintain good hygiene practices and social distancing."For our customers in hardship, we encourage you to talk to us about your banking options during this time".Director General for the Red Cross in Fiji, Ilisapeci Rokotunidau, said the staff and volunteers felt overwhelmed by the Fiji donation."The cyclone has come and gone but the destruction and despair it has left behind is so heart-wrenching. This assistance will enable the Fiji Red Cross to provide some relief to families, households and individuals in need. It will also help us to address our efforts to ensure we have safer communities all over Fiji."Local Samoan charities said the Covid-19 state of emergency had affected the number of food donations and increased the pressure on local families.President of Samoa Victims Support, Siliniu Lina Chang said they have seen an increase in domestic violence as a direct result of the Covid-19 state of emergency lockdowns."COVID-19 does not discriminate, but it has nevertheless brought humanity together, as a community in solidarity. I acknowledge with humility the donation from our ANZ family in Samoa, to assist with SVSG's work for our most vulnerable population, abused women, children, the elderly and people with disabilities, during these challenging times, said Chang.The ANZ donation follows fee removals, interest rate reductions and loan repayment deferrals already made by ANZ to support Pacific customers experiencing hardship due to Covid-19.SOURCE: ANZ/PACNEWS