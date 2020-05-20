Solomon Islands Police starts COVID 19 lockdown operation

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) operation to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown in the declared Emergency Zone from Poha to Alligator Creek has begun this morning with officers deployed to assist with the movement of people from Honiara City safely to their homes before the lockdown starts at 6pm this evening.The lockdown will end at 6am on Friday this week.“We want to make sure that people are able to complete their activities in good time and are safely home at their residences before the 6 pm deadline this evening,” says Assistant Commissioner, Simpson Pogeava, who is Operation Commander for the lockdown operation.AC Pogeava explains: “The more the 100 officers from both the Honiara City, Guadalcanal Province, and the RSIPF Rove Police Headquarters will then physically set up the nine police checkpoints from Poha to Alligator Creek to enforce the lockdown just before 6pm this evening.”The police checkpoints will be located at Poha River, White River, Rove, Honiara City Council Roundabout; Saint Barnabas Cathedral, Kukum Roundabout, Ranadi Roundabout, Lungga and Alligator Creek.Anyone with a medical emergency is encouraged to call at their nearest checkpoint for assistance.“I call on all our good citizens of Honiara City including the settlements in and around the City to make sure they are safely at their homes before the lockdown begins. Businesses must be closed before that time including public transport. Police will be available on our main streets to assist people,” says AC Pogeava.“We do not want people to be unnecessarily affected but at the same as the lockdown is an order, police will have no option but to enforce it. We appeal to our good citizens within the declared Emergency Zone to respect the Order issued by our government as part of the country’s preparations in the fight against this killer virus.”“This is a 36-hours lockdown. It will NOT be an exercise as an Order has been issued making it law. Officers of the RSIPF will arrest anyone who contravenes the Order has been gazetted. Anyone breaking the Order could be fined a maximum of $10,000 or imprisoned for five years or both,” says AC Pogeavea“During the 36-hours lockdown, no one will be allowed to leave their residence. All businesses will be closed during that period. No vessels will be allowed to leave or arrive at the Honiara port after 6pm on Wednesday 20 May 2020 until after 6 am Friday 22 May 2020.”Only those people working in the essential and emergency services will continue to perform their duties during the 36-hours lockdown.The RSIPF operation during the lockdown will be coordinated by the Police Operation Centre (POC) at the Rove Police Headquarters.“Let us all respect the lockdown order that the Government has issued as this will help in the preparations to protect our country against this virus. Iumi tugeta againstim COVID-19,” says DC Pogeava.SOURCE: SOLOMON STAR/PACNEWS