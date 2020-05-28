Toropo: PNG Defence Force risk allowance is K45 a day





The daily PNG Defence Force allowance for Covid-19 operations is set at K45 and managed through the PNGDF management process, says army chief Major General Gilbert Toropo."We have made it clear since the start of Covid-19 that our troops are to be paid K45 and there is no such arrangement as K200 or K100 for risk allowance," Mr Toropo said.He said the presence of soldiers at the West Sepik provincial administration office was odd and illegal and that those that took part would be disciplined.Mr Toropo said reports had been sent to the PNGDF headquarters last night with assessments and process of investigation being instigated to determine appropriate disciplinary actions against these few people who fronted the administration office.He said reports also confirmed that the troops did not abandon their border posts and that the incident only involved a few personnel who were said to be off duty at that time.Mr Toropo said Wednesday's incident must not be seen to portray all dedicated soldiers who were currently risking their lives and those of their loved ones in serving across some of the most remote areas of the border.He said soldiers were deployed as part of their Constitutional duty for which they had sworn on oath to serve God, Queen and the country, and must uphold that oath and not portray through such illegal activities by a minority of soldiers.Mr Toropo also highlighted in recent weeks that more than 2000 soldiers had been deployed continuously since 2015 on normal border and highlands operations and had served with dignity and respect."These few people who confronted the office should know that they are not there for the first time, and it is our Constitutional duty to be there," he said, adding that an offence had been committed and those involved would be dealt with."There are many good soldiers out there dedicating their lives in service to this nation," he said.Mr Toropo said there may be instructions in place for police or others to be paid K95 – K100 as Covid-19 risk allowances, but this was not the case for PNGDF soldiers.He said the soldiers' allowances were dispatched directly to them through their bank accounts.He confirmed that 2RPIR commanding officer flew to Vanimo yesterday to assess and commence investigation into the incident.