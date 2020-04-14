Solomon Islands Police records increase in traffic in Honiara









Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force, (RSIPF) National Traffic Department have recorded a total of 28 traffic incidences in the period 3 to 9 April 2020 in Honiara compared to the previous week when only a total of eight cases were reported.This is 20 more cases then reported the previous week."Last week we recorded a total of three careless driving incidents, eight for using unlicensed motor vehicle, three for using uninsured motor vehicle, one for permitting unlicensed motor vehicle, one for driving without a valid driving license, two for driving without a driver's license, five for presence of alcohol in person's body, one for permitting unlicensed driver, one for displaying of a taxi sign without the proper license, one for dangerous loading, and two for failing to display vehicle license," Director Traffic, Superintendent Fred Satu explains."These figures show that vehicle drivers and owners are not working together with the police by adhering to the traffic rules. Vehicle users should be very cautious when using the roads during the State of Public Emergency including the Emergency Zone in Honiara from Poha in the West and Alligator Creek in the East," says Superintendent Satu."As we can see, there were three drivers arrested for careless driving followed by five for presence of alcohol in person's blood. We need to be reminded that there are also other road users out there."Superintendent Satu adds: "I would also like to remind the general public to continue to abide by our traffic laws. They are there to safeguard us."All the accused have been charged for their respective offences and bailed to appear before the Honiara Central Magistrates' Court on their respective dates."I want to thank all my officers for their hard work during the past weeks. And I want to ask all the vehicle drivers and owners as well as pedestrians to follow the traffic rules," says Traffic Director Superintendent Satu.