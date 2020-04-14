Solomons Police demolish 25 betel nut stalls in Auki









Officers of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki, Malaita Province have demolished 25 betel nut stalls in the township during an operation starting from 10 April to 13 April 2020.Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Malaita Province Superintendent William Foufaka says, "The operation was mounted in order to observe the Easter weekend celebrations, continuity of COVID-19 awareness and Auki Town Council Clean up Environment of Malaita Ordnance. The operation was approved by the Malaita Provincial government.""During the Operation police at Auki conducted high visibility patrols within the Township and surrounding community. During the operation five suspects were arrested for different alleged offences. Investigations into these alleged offences continue."PPC Foufaka adds: "During the Operation police also confiscated kwaso (homebrew) distilling equipment from Aiofa Village in the Kelakwai area of Central Kwara'ae. The suspects escaped before police arrived at the scene."The Crime Prevention Strategy team at the Auki Police station also conducted awareness talks at different locations within the Auki Township."I want to thank the cooperation of church and community leaders for their prayers which resulted in peaceful celebrations during the Easter weekend," says PPC Foufaka