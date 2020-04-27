PNG Govt to support Micro Small and Medium Enterprises
PNG Treasurer Ian Ling-Stuckey said there are relief measures aimed at supporting PNG Micro Small and Medium Enterprises or MSME.
Ian Ling-Stuckey said in a statement, these relief measures will be announced once the National Executive Council gives its approval.
Mr. Ling-Stuckey said these measures are part of the K5.6 Billion Economic Stimulus Package, aimed at supporting people and the economy in this difficult time.
The Treasurer and Prime Minister James Marape held positive discussions with senior executives of the PNG Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Council last week.
Mr. Ling-Stuckey said the high-level meeting highlighted the significance of micro small and medium enterprises in taking back PNG’s economy from the negative impacts of COVID-19.
The Treasurer said many of the suggestions put forward by the PNG MSME Council will form the basis of decisions the national government will make.
NBC News/ ONEPNG
