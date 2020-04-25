Bangladesh Community in helps PNG COVID-19 Response
The Bangladesh community in Papua New Guinea gave a K150,000.00 assistance towards the country’s response to the COVID 19 pandemic.
The Operations Commander of the Joint Agency Task Force & Deputy Police Commissioner Donald Yamasombi received the contribution on behalf of Emergency Controller David Manning on Wednesday at the National Operations Centre at the Morauta Haus.
Mr Yamasombi said that the NOC needs all the support it can get, whether small or big, in cash or kind to run its operations. He said it was pleasing to see the contribution from the Bangladesh community through the Bangladesh Business Association.
Mr Yamisombi said the contribution goes a long way to support the work of the government agencies involved in the COVID-19 State of Emergency.
Mr Yamasombi on behalf of the Controller and the government thanked the Bangladesh community, saying, “As investors and seeing the need that we all face during this pandemic the assistance goes a long way in meeting the needs of the many agencies working in the NOC.”
Meanwhile Mr Gias Uddin Bhuiya, President of the Bangladesh Community when handing over the K150,000 donation commended the Government for taking drastic security and protective health measures to manage the COVID 19 pandemic in PNG.
He said the pandemic has caused numerous deaths and severe economic problems worldwide and resorting to remedial measures at this time is crucial. He said the association supports the government and people of Papua New Guinea with prayers that the confirmed cases recover and the spread of COVID-19 is contained and stopped from spreading further in PNG.
“Our support is this instance is little and may not fully accommodate the nation’s need however, it is one of our objectives to ensure that our participation in nation building and presence in PNG is realised. We believe our participation not only in this case but in other most needed areas will be enormously realised in times to come and it is our aspiration that this relationship is maintained.”
Mr Bhuiya further said that there are many Bangladeshis who have lived and worked in PNG over the last 30-plus years and consider PNG to be their home so they were happy to assist in whatever way they could.
Approved for release by:
David Manning, MBE, DPS, QPM
EMERGENCY CONTROLLER & Commissioner of Police
(Photo caption: The Operations Commander of the Joint Agency Task Force & Deputy Police Commissioner Donald Yamasombi received the contribution on behalf of Emergency Controller David Manning on Wednesday at the National Operations Centre at the Morauta Haus.)
