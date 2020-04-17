New arrivals on Fiji Airways told to pay for 28 days quarantine

A Fijian student in New Zealand who was to have boarded a flight on a journey home this morning had to disembark after check in after he was informed that he had to pay to stay at a government quarantine facility in Nadi.The 21 year old Air New Zealand Aviation Institute in Christchurch, student had checked in on a flight due to leave Christchurch at 10.30am bound for Auckland in order to catch the Fiji Airways 2.10pm Auckland-Nadi service.His father Viliame Raikuna said Fiji Airways customer service representatives called him at 8am this morning to advise they would have to pay for his sons stay at one of five Nadi hotels used as government quarantine facilities.Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said they are in meetings to decide who will pay and who will not pay but Fiji Airways had sent out an advisory last night and this morning informing passengers that they would have to pay for their own quarantine.“At the moment we are still having discussions. What we have to do at the moment we will put them into quarantine and then we will have discussions about who will have to pay. We will release a statement soon,” DrWaqainabete said.When told passengers were already affected as a result of the Fiji Airways advisory, Dr Waqainabete said that was the airlines prerogative.Mai TV understands that Fiji Airways had to scramble last night to inform all passengers after they were told of the new directive.“Fiji Airways wishes to advise all guests travelling to Fiji of the following important changes upon your entry into Fiji. All travellers will;* be required to quarantine at a hotel specified by the Ministry of Health of Fiji for a period of 28 days. (as announced by the Prime Minister today (Thursday).*be responsible for accommodation and food and beverage costs for the duration of their stay.”The government mandated quarantine period was extended after Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced the 17th person who contracted COVID19 had been cleared after 14 days in isolation, but tested positive later and the quarantine period is now extended to 28 days.Passengers coming out of evacuation flights are quarantined at Tanoa International Hotel, Novotel Nadi, Mecure Hotel, Capricorn Hotel and Nasau Resort and Villas.Tanoa International Hotel, a four-star establishment charges guests $199(US$87) per night for accommodation and breakfast. Lunch and dinner ranges from $25-35(US$11-US$15) per person. The total cost for 28 days would have been over $5000(US$2,500).SOURCE: MAI TV/PACNEWS