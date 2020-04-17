PNG Border Provinces restriction still on : Manning





The Controller of the Papua New Guinea COVID-19 State of Emergency Manning says residents living outside the high-risk border provinces of East Sepik, West Sepik, and Western province will be allowed to return, in a temporary uplift of current restrictions.They were stranded in other provinces when domestic travels were banned.Mr Manning however said, they will not be airlifting anyone out from those three provinces.He said only freights and essentials items will be transported in and out of the three provinces.