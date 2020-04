Do not Spread False Rumours : PNG SOE Controller

Controller of the COVID-19 State of Emergency and Police Commissioner David Manning has warned that anyone who disseminatesfalse information during the SoE will be arrested and chargedaccordingly. Mr Manning made this statement following false allegations posted onFacebook that Health Minister Jelta Wong had awarded a K50m contract to Borneo Pacific Pharmaceuticals Ltd for the supply of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for the State of Emergency.“This is totally false. No such contract was ever given. As theController of the SoE, I am the legal authority under the EmergencyOrders for procurement and direction of the SOE personnel and supplies and deny that any such contract was issued to Borneo by the Minister for Health."These are very damaging and unfounded allegations made on social media aimed at one thing and that is to discredit government efforts to date and to derail the positive advances we have made in the fight against COVID-19 as a united force.“I have directed our Cyber Crime team to investigate and pinpointthe origins of these malicious rumors at such a sensitive time. Those responsible for spreading the false and malicious lies will beseverely dealt with.“Furthermore I ask the public to abstain from making allegations atsuch a time as this and let us help you stay COVID-19 free,” MrManning said.