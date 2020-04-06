Airline Operators in PNG Comply with SOE

Airline operators in the country will continue to comply with the directions of the State of Emergency Controller not to uplift passengers from the two border provinces of Western and West Sepik.However, if directed by the SOE Controller David Manning then they can do so.Acting Chief Executive Officer Air Niugini Bruce Alabaster said this at a joint media conference yesterday between Immigration, NCDC and Airline companies comprising Air Niugini, Link PNG, and Tropicair."I can assure the government today that Air Niugini will not be uplifting any passengers from Daru, Wewak, and Vanimo as those provinces are high risk,'' said Alabaster.Similar sentiments were shared by Tropic Air Chief Executive Officer Graig ChappleNBC/ONEPNG