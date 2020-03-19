UNICEF presents personal protective equipment to PNG Health Department
The United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF has handed over to the Papua New Guinea National Department of Health a shipment of Personal Protective Equipment for health staff who will be caring for patients of COVID-19 at isolation wards.
The shipment, sent from UNICEF’s global supply hub in Copenhagen, Denmark, contains 500 sets of Personal Protective Equipment, including 20,000 gloves, 10,000 caps, 5,000 surgical masks and 1,500 gowns.
Health Minister Jelta Wong says the Personal Protective Equipment is crucial to ensuring the frontline health workers are protected adequately.
Recognizing the threat of the coronavirus disease, PNG started preparedness measures since January.
An emergency preparedness and response plan has been put in place based on the risk assessment.
The plan identifies different scenarios and key actions for each of the phases alert, containment and mitigation.
UNICEF in is committed to supporting the government of PNG in its preparedness and response to COVID-19.
FM 100/ ONE PNG
FM 100/ ONE PNG
