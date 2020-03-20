Papua New Guinea has recorded its first case of the COVID-19





Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape announced this in a news conference tonight at the Jacksons Airport in Port Moresby when he arrived from a business engagement in East New Britain.The 45 year old expatriate man from Spain, an employee of Harmony Gold mining in the Morobe Province, arrived in the country last Friday through Singapore.Mr Marape says the man has been isolated and treated while 10 other people who had come into contact with him have been quarantined and tested but have not shown any symptoms so far.The expatriate is among 19 persons of interest. 18 other tests have returned negative.He's appealed to people not to panic but continue to practice clean hygiene and to avoid gathering in public places.