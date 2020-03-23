PRISONS IN PNG ON LOCK DOWN





All Correctional Services facilities throughout the country will be on a lockdown beginning Friday 27th March until the 24th of April 2020.Correctional Services Commissioner Stephen Pokanis announced this in a press conference today.The exercise will be carried out on the 20 Correctional Institutions including the four rural lock ups in the country.The lockdown includes the suspension of visits by relatives and friends of prisoners, church activities by church groups to the prisons, community engagement programs and leave of absence by low risk prisoners.Mr Pokanis further says since the 18th of February, the awareness on the deadly COVID 19 disease had been carried out on prisoners and the lockdown was done with their support on the management’s decision.In the meantime, Mr Pokanis says respective CS facility management throughout the country are having close consultations with the respective Provincial Health Authorities on preventative and containment action plans regarding the disease.It is understood Personal Protective Equipments for prisoners and CS staff have not been issued as yet in which Mr Pokanis says the management is trying to negotiate with the government and stakeholders to help them on that.Mr Pokanis calls on all the CS officers and families in the prison barracks around the country to observe the curfew that will be in place beginning this Friday.Next :