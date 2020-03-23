CHURCHES IN PNG STAND UNITED WITH GOVT TO FIGHT COVID-19





The Churches are standing united with the government to combat the spread of COVID-19.To show its support and commitment in guiding the people, the PNG Council of Churches today announced 21 days of fasting and prayer.The fasting period starts on Wednesday 25th of March with the NEC declared National Prayer day.President of PNGCC Rev. Roger Joseph says during this period, all must stand together by adhering to the government’s call for self-quarantine and engage in prayer at home.He made an appeal to all to use the 21 days of prayer to ask God for his intervention.Archbishop of Port Moresby Cardinal Sir John Ribat calls on all Papua New Guineans to use this time as an opportunity to bring peace and healing.Meantime, church worship will continue during the lock down period, but Rev. Joseph Walters says large gathering is discouraged instead people are encouraged to pray at home.FM 100 / ONE PNGNext :