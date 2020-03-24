PNG Prime Minister James Marape to announce economic Stimulus

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister is expected to announce an economic stimulus package for the country soon.When asked yesterday, he says it’s still a work in progress.The PM says he met with commercial banks and the Bank of Papua New Guinea yesterday, including the CEOs of the two super funds and the Governor of BPNG is now working with them to ensure there is an economic stimulus package to assist individual families who may have loans with the banks and lending institutions.He thanked the banks for their understanding that the country’s economy is inter-link to what’s happening globally, particularly with the COVID-19 pandemic.Marape says the economic package will be tailored towards lifting the burden of many Papua New Guineans going through this trying time, especially those who loans with the banks who will be given lighter repayments during this time.FM 100 / ONE pNGNext :