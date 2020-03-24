COVID - 19 Port Moresby Response Plan get underway to arrest and Mitigate the spread of Coronavirus





NCD Covid-19 Taskforce has allocated six health facilities in the city for rapid testing of residents as part of its health response plan.They comprise of Tokarara, Gordons, Gerehu Provincial Hospital, 9-Mile, Six-Mile, Kaugere and Lawes Road clinic. Rita Flynn is being set up for quarantining, isolation and testing.This means two clinics each for the three districts. Motu Koitabuans can access facilities that are close to their proximity.In addition, two mobile test facilities will also complement this effort.Upon finalising the comprehensive Covid-19 Response Plan this evening, NCD Governor Powes Parkop announced that those who are sick and are experiencing fever, headache and shortness of breath can visit the named health clinics for rapid testing or call on the national toll-free number 1800 200.He said public transport will remain shut during the lockdown period whilst shops are still open.In line with the National Government’s measures, Governor Parkop said the health response was to identify, isolate and treat cases early if there was any detected in future.Being a gateway to PNG, the city has now entered the orange zone of the pandemic level in light of the first case.He reiterated that their plan is to prevent, arrest and contain the spread of covid-19 and maintain a high level of normalcy, saying the third strategy is to protect all categories of health workers, security officers, and other front liners.The plan encompasses health, business or economy, education and awareness, vulnerable people, security, transport, and logistics and procurement.Next :